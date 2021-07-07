II Awards 2021: Personality of the Year Awards in focus

The countdown to the International Investment Awards 2021 is nearing its end with just over two days left to enter.

Today we look at our two Personality of the Year awards categories - Personality of the Year (Advisers) and Personality of the Year (Industry) - usually awarded at the end of the ceremony and often dubbed 'The Big Ones' coming into focus.

The Personality of the Year categories are one of three unique categories (along with Best Emerging Talent and Excellence in Client Service) that have a dual element to them with both judges votes AND readers votes playing a part in who is selected as the winner. Once all entries are in the judges create their shortlists ahead of the reaer's vote element going live

Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment said: "The Personality of the Year awards are fantastic as they give us the opportunity to honour those stand-out individuals whose personality has been at the fore of a specific company's success or some industry change.

"Individuals can enter by self nominating or can be nominated by a colleague for inclusion. We usually have the biggest names in the industry competing for these awards and we urge people not to be modest and to enter or nominate. As with all of our awards - you have to be in it to win it!"

Last year's winners were David Kneeshaw, pictured above, CEO, IFGL and RL360 who was crowned The Personality of the Year (Industry) 2020, click on video below to view. And for the The Personality of the Year (Advisers) 2020 Holborn Assets CEO Robert Parker was our winner. Please click on video at the bottom of this article to view Robert Parker's acceptance speech.

There are just two days left to enter this year's awards which has seen another increase in entries but there is still time for companies and individuals to take part.

"Being shortlisted, highly commended or winning any of these awards is such an accolade and there is also some excellent profile to be gained in taking part in the event," Robinson added. "Now in its 22nd year, last year was our first online event due to the pandemic and it was watched live by more than a thousand industry professionals. We are hoping to increase this at October's event.

"Of course, in the future we hope that we can all celebrate together at a face to face event, as well as continuing to serve our international audience with a live video recording of these landmark awards."

To enter all of the categories the II Awards 2021 please click here. All awards categories are open for entries until 5pm Friday July 9, 2021.