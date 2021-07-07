People Moves: Barclays Private Bank, Invesco, Harneys, CRUX, FE Investments, Crestbridge

Barclays Private Bank

Barclays Private Bank has appointed Evonne Tan as head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore.

In her new role, Evonne will focus on building on the collaboration between the Private Bank and Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank in Singapore to bring enhanced, tailored investment propositions and provide clients with access to the sophisticated products and solutions that Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) require.

She will report to James Penny, head of Asia, Private Bank (exc. India).



Previously, she worked at UBS Singapore where she was a market team head responsible for running the UHNW Singapore business.

She has over 25 years' experience in the financial services industry which includes broad exposure to foreign exchange sales and trading, corporate solutions structuring, fund management and private wealth management.

Prior to UBS, Evonne held roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in various positions within Global Markets and Wealth Management.

Jean-Christophe Gerard, CEO, Barclays Private Bank, said: "Singapore serves as a strategically important location for Barclays in Asia Pacific, especially Southeast Asia where we have a robust client base supported by our core platforms which generate regional and global business growth. By further strengthening our presence here, we see this appointment as a great opportunity for us to serve UHNWIs and Family Offices, connecting them to our expertise and capabilities in one of the fastest growing wealth management locations globally."



Invesco

Invesco has named Matthew Henly as Invesco Fixed Income portfolio manager focusing on its ‘buy and maintain' strategies across Europe and the UK.

Based in London, he will report to Luke Greenwood, co-head, global investment grade.

Henly has 10 years' experience in credit strategies, having started his career at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership before joining Aberdeen Asset Management in 2014 as an investment manager.

Greenwood said: "Buy and Maintain strategies have become an important part of the solutions we offer our clients, especially mature pension schemes looking to de-risk in line with liability cash flows but also increasingly for clients looking for a stable high quality, predictable level of income on an ongoing basis. A differentiator for Invesco in this area of investment, is our proprietary research and global platform with an integrated ESG process supported by 65 investment professionals in credit research.

Matthew's excellent track record and experience in this area compliments our teams' expertise and growth ambitions to support the evolving needs of our clients, including supporting Defined Benefit pension schemes transition to a low carbon world through their investment choices."

Harneys

International law firm Harneys has appointed Ross Munro as the new global managing partner of Harneys, effective 1 January 2022.

Peter Tarn is stepping down after nine years as chairman and will continue practising as a partner in the BVI.

Munro joined the firm in 2005 in the BVI as a funds associate, became a partner in 2008 and was appointed global head of investment funds in 2012.

He took on the role of Global Head of Fiduciary in 2013 and moved to London the following year.

Chairman Peter Tarn said: "I am delighted that Ross is taking over this role. I and all my partners have the utmost confidence in his skills and ability to drive the business forward. We have worked together closely for a very long time in different capacities and I have the utmost respect for the combination of steel and compassion which he brings to almost any situation. He has for many years combined his challenging day job with being a trusted adviser to whom I automatically turn in any crisis and a de facto deputy on so many occasions. I have no doubt that I will be leaving the leadership of the business in truly capable hands."

Ross Munro added "My vision is for Harneys to build on those strong foundations, growing together with a supportive business, culture and technology framework that allows our people to deliver outstanding client service while satisfying their own ambitions.

On behalf of the entire partnership, I would like to thank Pete for his tremendous contribution. Without it, Harneys would not be the thoroughly modern, resilient and professional firm it is today"

A recruitment process to fill Ross's previous positions of Fiduciary CEO and chair of the Fiduciary Board is underway and a further announcement will follow in due course.

CRUX Asset Management

CRUX Asset Management has added to its specialist Asian equities investment team with the appointments of research analysts Ishaan Bhatia and Ryan Soh.

The analysts supported Ewan Markson-Brown, the ex-Baillie Gifford Asia investment manager recently appointed at CRUX, for a number of years as outsourced Asian experts.

Markson-Brown will lead the firm's expansion into Asia with the launch of two new equity strategies in September.

Bhatia, who is based in Mumbai, previously worked at a range of asset managers including Aravt Global, Arisaig Partners and J.P. Morgan. Soh has also worked at Mobius Capital Partners, Smartkarma, and Blackfriars Asset Management.

Karen Zachary, CEO at CRUX, said: "Ahead of our launch into the region, we continue to build on our highly experienced team with quality hires with specialist knowledge and experience in creating investor value from Asian markets. Ishaan and Ryan have demonstrated a strong track record in identifying high-conviction opportunities in Asia through an intimate knowledge of their markets, which will help CRUX tremendously as we build a regional strategy that will deliver long-term positive returns for our global investor base."

FE Investments

FE Investments has appointed Toyosi Lewis as retirement investment specialist and will be responsible for leading and developing its retirement proposition, which is increasingly becoming an area of importance for advisers and investment platforms.



Highly experienced in the retirement and pensions field, Lewis has spent much of his career working closely with financial planners. He joins FE Investments from Timelineapp where he was responsible for providing technical support and training to IFAs and Wealth Managers on decumulation strategies.

Lewis said: "It's great to join the team at FE Investments and I look forward to working with advisers as they evolve and adapt their retirement planning processes. Adopting decumulation strategies that address key retirement risks has never been more important, and pension freedoms and an aging population are only going to make this a bigger part of the advice process going forward.

Rob Gleeson, chief investment officer at FE Investments, said: "Over the past few years we have been enhancing our expertise in the retirement space and Toyosi's appointment will allow us to develop our proposition even further."

Crestbridge

Following its recent global expansion in Europe and North America, Crestbridge has confirmed Dean Hodcroft as chief executive.

Hodcroft has began his tenure at the business from 1 July when he took responsibility for the strategic leadership of the business and the continued delivery of exceptional quality services to Crestbridge clients.

He joins Crestbridge from prominent real estate investment firm, Cale Street Partners.

Prior to this he spent 26 years at Ernst & Young, making partner in 2001, leading their Real Estate Tax group. He then became head of EY's Real Estate practice for EMEIA where he advised real estate funds, investors, developers, family offices and sovereign wealth funds.

Hodcroft said: "This is a very exciting opportunity to become the Chief Executive of a fast-growing global brand with tremendous potential. I'm excited to be part of the journey of this fantastically agile, digitally advanced, and people orientated business, qualities I will continue to drive forward."