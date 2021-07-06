Holborn Assets poaches FPI head of life business for new global division

Holborn Assets has named Christophe Allafranco today (6 June) to the role of global head of client services.

Allafranco (pictured) joins from insurance giant FPI where he held the position of head of life business for seven years and will take up the position with immediate effect.

The new proposed division is targeted to reach 100 advisers within three years spanning across Holborn's 18 offices in 15 countries, the global adviser firm said.

The CSV division will offer a blend of fee only and commission-based services offered by a salaried workforce of qualified IFAs.

Riyad Adamou, chief commercial officer said: "We are delighted to be able to announce Christophe's appointment to the role. This is a significant appointment and required an individual with the stature and ability to build, deliver and manage what will ultimately be one of the biggest divisions of the company.

Christophe's experience is unique covering both sides of the industry, first starting as an IFA before switching to the corporate structures of FPI, that blend of experience and understanding will no doubt be invaluable and as we look to rapidly grow the division over the coming years."

Allafranco said: "I am delighted to be joining Holborn assets during such an incredible period of growth and expansion. Once the offer was tabled there was no way I could turn down such an incredible opportunity.

After seven years with FPI it was time for a new chapter and a new challenge, the plans for the department are ambitious but achievable, and work is already underway to ensure the division becomes an integral part of Holborn's future success."

Holborn Assets said Allafranco is the sixth senior appointment made by the company within the last 12 months as it "continues on its strategic path of expansion".

