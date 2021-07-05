II Awards 2021 - just five days left to enter

The countdown to the International Investment Awards 2021 is nearing its end with just five days left to enter.

Last week we added two new categories to this year's II Awards 2021 - the Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award (Advisers) and Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award (Industry) launched to honor companies or individuals that have contributed towards "helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive international financial services industry".

The new awards - with separate categories for advisers (ie international IFA, advisory firm or broker) and industry (i.e. life, investment or professional financial services company) - are available to enter now. Entrants can either nominate a company or an individual, with the option to nominate themselves or nominate a valued colleague for the awards.

Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment said: "This year has seen another increase in entries for our awards and there is still time for companies and individuals to take part.

"Being shortlisted, highly commended or winning one of these awards now in its 22nd year is such an accolade and there is also some excellent profile to be gained in taking part in the event. Last year's online event was watched live by more than a thousand industry processionals and we are hoping to increase this at October's event."

To enter all of the categories the II Awards 2021 please click here. All awards categories are open for entries until 5pm Friday July 9, 2021.

Those that have already entered other categories can also enter using their sign in details for these new categories.