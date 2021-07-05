Jersey financial regulator head departs for heavyweight international role

Director General Martin Moloney is leaving the JFSC to take up the role of Secretary General of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

Since joining the JFSC as director general in February 2019, Moloney had "led the organisation through a significant period of change, set a comprehensive strategy, made substantial strides to strongly position the JFSC for the future, and navigated the organisation through the Covid-19 crisis", the JFSC said in a statement.

JFSC chair, Mark Hoban said: "This is an important international position that reflects well on the JFSC and the Island. It is a perfect role for Martin and, while the Board and I will be sad to see him leave, we recognise the unique and prestigious opportunity that he has been offered and we wish him all the very best for this exciting next chapter of his career. My fellow Commissioners and I thank Martin for his leadership and commitment, in particular for guiding the organisation through the challenges posed by the pandemic."

This is an important international position that reflects well on the JFSC and the Island."

Maloney added: "My time at the JFSC has been an invaluable experience and I will greatly miss the organisation, my colleagues and the Island I have come to call home. I thank the Board for their guidance during my tenure and the staff for their support and energetic contribution. Together we have moved the JFSC forward so it is well-placed for the future."

Senator Ian Gorst, minister for external relations and financial services, said: "I would like to thank Martin for his service both to the JFSC and to Jersey. Since he joined as director general, Martin has contributed a great deal. Martin leaves Jersey to lead a prestigious international organisation which, for many years, has included Jersey among its members. I am sure he will bring his enthusiasm and knowledge to his new role. He goes with Jersey's best wishes."

The JFSC's board and executive team will work with Moloney over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, the JFSC said.

Jill Britton, the JFSC's director of supervision, will be interim director general on Moloney's departure in September.