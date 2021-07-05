Standard Life Aberdeen officially becomes abrdn as it moves to 'single global brand

Standard Life Aberdeen has been renamed abrdn plc and has changed its ticker from SLA to ABDN with effect from 8.00am Monday (5 July).

The company announced its rebrand in April as part of efforts "reshaping" the business and its growth strategy, by adopting a simplified structure focused on "three core growth vectors", including investments, adviser and personal.

Caroline Connellan, the former chief executive of Brooks Macdonald, is leading Abrdn's personal wealth arm, it was announced in May.

It's about our business coming together under a single global brand with a determined focus on enabling our clients and customers to be better investors".

In the coming months, all of the company's client and customer propositions will rebrand to the new name, abrdn.

Stephen Bird (pictured), CEO of abrdn plc, said the rebrand to abrdn is "so much more than a new name, it's about our business coming together under a single global brand with a determined focus on enabling our clients and customers to be better investors".

In a statement, the company said that its new brand "symbolises the transition underway to bring a clarity of focus, renewed sense of purpose and drive for sustainable growth" for shareholders, clients and colleagues.

