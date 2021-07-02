Aubrey GEM and European Conviction funds debut in Spain

Edinburgh based asset manager Aubrey Capital Management has announced that two of its flagship funds, the Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and the Aubrey European Conviction Fund, are now registered for sale in Spain.

Retail and Institutional investors can access the funds via the Banco Inversis platform.

The GEM fund managed by Aubrey founding partner Andrew Dalrymple and Investment Managers John Ewart and Rob Brewis targets investment returns through long term capital appreciation by investing in Emerging Market companies that benefit from the wealth progression of their consumers. It focuses on companies with a return on equity (ROE), earnings per share (EPS) and cash return on assets (CROA) greater than 15%, buying stocks on a price to earnings (PEG) ratio below 1x.

Spain plays a pivotal role in the asset management industry, and our Global Emerging Markets and European Conviction funds have now reached a size where we can offer them to the market.”

The European Conviction Fund, managed by Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, one of the top-performing fund managers in Europe, invests in securities listed on Western or Emerging European exchanges to achieve long term capital growth. It is a high conviction fund focused on cash generative growth stocks with sound balance sheets. Its objective is to generate significant absolute returns over the longer term.

Aubrey registered the funds in Spain due to high demand from clients who wish to use local fund platforms. It plans to bring its GEM and European Conviction Funds to other Spanish platforms later this year.

Aubrey founding partner Andrew Dalrymple commented, "Spain plays a pivotal role in the asset management industry, and our Global Emerging Markets and European Conviction funds have now reached a size where we can offer them to the market."

"We're looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in Spain", said Dalrymple.

Álvaro Ferrando, Head of Inversis' fund distribution platform, said, "With the incorporation of Aubrey funds on our platform, Inversis takes another step forward on our constant commitment to offering the broadest product catalogue to our customer base, whilst fulfilling a rising demand for the best in class asset range; more than 130 institutional clients currently operating via the Inversis-Funds Globe platform shall have immediate access to the funds".