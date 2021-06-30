Columbia Threadneedle CIO Colin Moore retires from the industry

Colin Moore, global chief investment officer at Columbia Threadneedle, is to retire after nearly two decades with the firm.

In line with the firm's succession plan, Moore (pictured) will be replaced by current EMEA CIO and global head of equities William Davies in January 2022.

Moore has held several roles during his time with the company, including head of equity and head of fixed income and liquidity strategies. He has also served as chief investment officer for both Putnam Investments and Rockefeller & Co, and began his time in the industry in 1983.

Davies first joined Threadneedle Asset Management almost 28 years ago and has held several previous roles, including head of EMEA equities and head of European equities. He brings 38 years' industry experience to his new role.

A spokesperson for the company highlighted Moore's "key role in shaping Columbia Threadneedle's global investment capability" and pointed to the firm's 103 four- and five-star Morningstar-rated funds.

On his departure, Moore said: "I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to establish a broad and deep investment capability for our clients. We have spent considerable time ensuring a thoughtful succession, and I am extremely pleased that William will assume the global CIO role next year.

"It has been a privilege to lead our team of dedicated, experienced investors who will continue to focus on delivering consistent, competitive investment performance for our clients under William's leadership."

On his new role, Davies said: "My focus is unchanged. I will continue to work with my colleagues to consistently deliver the investment performance our clients expect.

"I am honoured to lead our talented global investment organisation and look forward to continuing our partnership with colleagues across the business to help our individual and institutional clients achieve their investment goals."

Columbia Threadneedle chief executive Ted Truscott added: "I would like to recognise and thank Colin for his numerous contributions, including establishing our global investment capability that has delivered an enviable track record of consistently strong investment performance for our clients.

"We have built an outstanding and experienced team of more than 450 investment professionals across our global footprint, and as we look forward, William is well positioned to assume the global CIO role. He is both an exceptional investor and respected people leader with a deep understanding of our firm having joined us in 1993.

"I look forward to working with William and Colin to ensure a smooth transition."

