Zurich Middle East CEO Walter Jopp to step down

Zurich International Life in the Middle East (Zurich) has announced today (30 June) that Walter Jopp will step down from his role as chief executive officer for the life business in the Middle East, effective 31 July.

The global Swiss-headquarterd insurer said in a statement that "following a highly successful five-year tenure as CEO, Jopp has chosen to leave the company to spend more time with family and friends. He will remain in the role until his planned departure".

Peter Huber, chief executive of Zurich International, a senior industry leader with wide experience of international markets, will lead the transition period, stepping in to cover Jopp's responsibilities on an interim basis as well as overseeing his current portfolio.

Hubber said: "Zurich has built a very strong and robust business in the Middle East under Walter's leadership. We will continue to strengthen our market position in this region by investing in new innovative distribution channels, bringing new products to our customers and expanding our employee workplace savings solution which we are offering together with our partners.

"Our commitment to all stakeholders - regulators, customers, employees, industry bodies, partners and the insurance community at large remains stronger than ever, and Zurich is well positioned to deliver on our strategy to be the domestic life insurer of choice in the Middle East."