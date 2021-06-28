II Awards 2021- New Diversity and Inclusion categories added

International Investment has added two new categories to this year's II Awards 2021.

The Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award (Advisers) and Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award (Industry) awards have been launched to honor companies or individuals that have contributed towards "helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive international financial services industry".

The new awards - with separate categories for advisers (ie international IFA, advisory firm or broker) and industry (i.e. life, investment or professional financial services company) - are available to enter now. Entrants can either nominate a company or an individual, with the option to nominate themselves or nominate a valued colleague for the awards.

"There is so much fantastic work being undertaken by our industry to improve diversity and inclusion that we felt that the time was perfect to add these new categories to our awards," Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment.

Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment said: "There is so much fantastic work being undertaken by our industry to improve diversity and inclusion that we felt that the time was perfect to add these new categories to our awards.

"We want these new awards to highlight those individuals and companies that are going that extra mile to make a difference in this important topic.

To enter the II Awards 2021 please click here. All awards categories are open for entries until 5pm Friday July 9, 2021.

Those that have already entered other categories can also enter using their sign in details for these new categories.