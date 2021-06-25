II Awards 2021 - entry deadline extended

The deadline for entry into the International Investment Awards 2021 has been extended until Friday 9 July, due to industry demand.

The deadline has been extended following a flurry of activity and industry requests to take part in this must-see event, dubbed by many as the Oscars of the international financial services industry. If you haven't already, please be sure to upload your entry today here.

The International Investment Awards are now in their 22nd year and are the longest running event of their kind. The event will take place on Thursday 7 October 2021 and there are 30 categories covering the full spectrum of the industry honouring both product and service providers and also advisers and brokers, for their achievements across the last 12 months.

Last year we had a record number of entries and we expect to top that once again.

It was also the first to be broadcast virtually and was a huge success with thousands tuning in from across the globe and we hope that this year it will be even bigger.

The 2021 awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 7 October 2021.

The deadline for entry is now Friday 9 July, 5pm. To view the full list of categories and to enter, click here.

