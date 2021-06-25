People Moves: Hargreaves Lansdown, Credit Suisse, GAM, Suntera Global, Isle of Man FSA, Mourant

Hargreaves Lansdown

The Board of Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Penelope (Penny) James as senior independent director of Hargreaves Lansdown with effect from 1 September 2021.

She will also join the Board Risk Committee and Nomination Committee.

Since May 2019 she has been the chief executive officer of Direct Line Insurance Group having joined in November 2017 as chief financial officer.

James previously held a number of roles at Prudential including Group Chief Risk Officer and Director of Group Finance.

Prior to this she was Group CFO at Omega Insurance Holdings Limited and CFO, UK General Insurance, at Zurich Financial Services. She was previously a Non-Executive Director of Admiral Group plc from 2015 to 2017.

She will seek election b shareholders at its forthcoming AGM on Friday 15 October 2021.

Deanna Oppenheimer, chair of Hargreaves Lansdown plc, said "I'm delighted to welcome Penny to the Group Board. She brings exceptional skills with broad ranging financial services experience - in particular in leading digital innovation and transformation - and supports the continued strengthening and diversity of the Group Board."

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has appointed former Deutsche Bank senior figure Malcolm Tay as deputy market group head and market leader for Indonesia, a newly-created role.

Tay, who will be based in Singapore reporting to Johanes Oeni, market group head Indonesia, takes the role with effect from 1 September.

With more than 30 years of wealth management experience, Tay joins from Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, where he worked for 18 years, most recently as group head for Southeast Asia.

Previously, he served as a client relationship manager at Merrill Lynch. Before this role, Tay was with Citi Private Bank as co-head, Indonesia Onshore Private Bank, for 10 years.

GAM

GAM Investments has named Wendy Chen as a senior investment analyst and Pieran Maru as an investment analyst on the Disruptive Growth team led by Mark Hawtin.

Hong Kong-based Chen joins GAM in August from Welight Capital, a family office for one of the founding partners of Tencent, where she was an investment analyst covering the global internet sector, which she will also cover at GAM.

London-based Pieran joins the team from GAM's compliance function, where he has spent the last five years.

These appointments coincide with Amanda Lyons leaving the business to pursue another opportunity.

Mark Hawtin, investment director for Disruptive Growth at GAM, said: "We are excited to welcome Wendy and Pieran to the team. These appointments are an important step in the drive towards further expanding our research platform, as well as enhancing the coverage universe as we cover more sectors of the market with a disruptive lens. Wendy and Pieran each bring expertise and knowledge that will be extremely valuable as we seek to continue to deliver for our clients. We were also pleased to harness one of our brightest minds from within the business with the appointment of Pieran.

"We would like to wish Amanda well in her new endeavour. She has been a devoted and talented member of the team over the last ten years and she leaves the business with our thanks and very best wishes."

Suntera Global

Suntera Global has appointed a new Global Head of Compliance, who will be responsible for delivering the firm's risk management framework across its seven international offices.

Jersey-based Andy Pryke has nearly 20 years' experience in offshore regulation, having previously held senior roles for multi-jurisdictional financial services firms.

Suntera CEO Ted Pepper said: "The global regulatory and compliance environment we operate in, as we continue to grow as a business, is becoming increasingly complex and Andy will play a pivotal role in ensuring we are right at the cutting edge in terms of our oversight capabilities."

"In particular, as part of our mantra to empower responsible ambition, we remain focused on integrating ESG principles into our own Group frameworks and Andy will add real value in this area too. I'm delighted to welcome Andy to the team."

Isle of Man Financial Services Authority

Colin Manley will become interim chief executive of the Isle of Man FSA effective from 2 August.

He will remain in place until the new chief executive arrives, which the regulator expects will be before year-end 2021.

Manley is head of division for insurance, pension and fiduciary services.

He takes over from Karen Badgerow, who left the chief executive role to return to Canada.

Financial Conduct Authority

The FSA has appointed David Scott as its interim general counsel.

The announcement follows the recent departure of general counsel Sean Martin.

Scott was most recently a litigation partner at Freshfields before retiring from the firm in October 2020.

Daniel Thornton, currently director of enforcement legal, has also been appointed as deputy general counsel and will support Scott.

The FCA is further planning to appoint Raj Parker as part-time senior legal adviser.

Parker is an associate member at Matrix Chambers and a part-time judge and arbitrator.

Mourant

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has appointed Amy Gurm and Geoff Cook in key roles in affiliated business, Mourant Consulting.Geoff Cook, who has Cook, who has been working with Mourant as a consultant since 2019, has been appointed as chair of Mourant Consulting.

Through a financial services career spanning more than three decades, Geoff has developed an extensive international network, and a deep knowledge of the CDOTs International Finance Centres specifically.

Amy Gurm joins Mourant Consulting as director. She has 15+ years' regulatory consulting experience as a risk professional across financial services, public and other regulated sectors in the Channel Islands, the UK and Canada from her previous role as a Director with KPMG.

Mourant Consulting managing director Mike Jones, said: "It's been a busy start for Mourant Consulting. We're already providing advice to both the private and the public sector, working with existing and new Mourant clients and the pipeline of work is strong. Geoff and Amy will significantly enhance our ability to support clients to navigate the complex and changing regulatory expectations so firms can prevent and detect any regulatory issues before they escalate."

Jersey Managing Partner, Dan Birtwistle added: "Geoff and Amy are joining Mourant at a significant time. We've just launched our new strategy, and building an agile and enduring professional services business is a central theme of this."

Bedell Cristin

Bedell Cristin has named Joanne Verbiesen, an experienced senior private client and offshore litigation lawyer, as a partner in its Singapore office.

She has substantial offshore experience working for top tier firms in the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong, joining from HSBC in Hong Kong where she was a

Senior Legal Counsel in the trust and fiduciary services business. Previously she has worked in senior positions in offshore firms in the Cayman Islands and in Hong Kong where she was a partner.

Tim Pearce, Global Managing Partner, Bedell Cristin, said: "Joanne's recruitment to our Singapore office strengthens our capabilities in key overseas markets, enhances our client service proposition and supports our wider international ambitions. She will work closely with our other office teams, especially in the Cayman Islands and the BVI. Her wide-ranging experience in both the Far East and the Caribbean makes her a welcome addition to the Partnership."