VIDEO: DeVere, KBI Global Investors and RL360 among festival highlights

Videos featuring presentations and interviews with DeVere, KBI Global Investors and RL360 are among the highlights from the the inaugural Incisive Sustainable Festival 2021.

In the International Investment stream - which was broadcast live on the opening day of the four day festival on

Tuesday - II's Gary Robinson is seen in an exclusive interview with deVere's CEO and founder Nigel Green, pictured left, where they discuss Green's ESG credentials, whether Elon Musk is a saint or sinner and look at how sustainable investment products fit in the international financial services world.

Also featured in the International Investment stream, which is available by signing in here and viewing the day on (June 22) schedule at the festival, include KBI Global Investors, which outline its global approach to sustainable investing and the net zero goal at 13.50 on 22 June.

The two highly experienced speakers covering this session are KBI Global Investors' Noel O'Halloran, who is chief investment officer and David Hogarty, who is head of strategy development and senior portfolio manager.

The session with RL360 is a must-see with a discussion on how Survey

ESG is perceived internationally and how it translates across geographical locations. In particular, it includes RL360 data from its own ESG survey with international advisers and brokers.

The three highly insightful speakers covering this session are RL360's Chris Corkish, investment marketing manager, Jayne Moffatt, investment marketing analyst and Jon Lockyer investment marketing analyst.



The sessions are topped off with a fascinating panel session featuring RL360's Chris Corkish, deVere'sGroup divisional manager for Europe and Latin America James Green and KBI Global Investors' Noel O'Halloran where no international sustainable investment stone is left unturned.

