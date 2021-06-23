Liontrust partners with ABN Amro IS to launch global impact fund

Liontrust has partnered with ABN AMRO Investment Solutions (AAIS) to launch a global impact fund.

The ABN AMRO funds Liontrust Global Impact Equites fund will be distributed in Italy, Luxembourg and Spain.

The fund is managed by Peter Michaelis (pictured), head of the Liontrust sustainable investment team, Simon Clements, Harriet Parker and Mike Appleby.

The high conviction fund will hold between 30 and 35 developed market stocks, which will be held typically for more than five years.

This is the second fund Liontrust has been selected to manage for AAIS, after being chosen to manage the Sustainable European Equity fund in 2018. Both funds are Article 9 under the SFDR classification, meaning they specifically have sustainable goals as their objective.

Michaelis commented: "An increasing proportion of investors care about how they make their money as well as how much money they make and the last two decades have demonstrated that integrating sustainability into stock selection can enhance returns.

"Engagement is integral to how we ensure we invest in high-quality companies. Engaging with companies on key ESG issues gives us greater insight, helps us to identify leading companies and is used as a lever to encourage better business practices."

ABN AMRO's analyst Laurent Bouin added: "[The team's] experience in sustainability led them to move with us one step forward towards impact investing, knowing their impact methodology and taxonomy has been defined with Cambridge University, this is according to us one of the best possible combinations of financial performance and sustainability."

