Sustainable Investment Festival: RL360 on how ESG translates worldwide

It's time to cut through the greenwash and navigate responsible investing's move to the mainstream, with not to be missed insights from RL360.

International Investment's parent company Incisive Media is delighted to host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival, which is counting down to run online next week, from 22-25 June, and will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.

As part of this packed agenda, International Investment is delighted to highlight the forthcoming session with RL360, which will discuss how ESG is perceived internationally and how it translates across geographical locations at 14:05 next Tuesday 22 June.

The three highly insightful speakers covering this session are RL360's Chris Corkish, investment marketing manager, Jayne Moffatt, investment marketing analyst and Jon Lockyer investment marketing analyst.

Click here to register.

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

International Investment's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions including contributions from RL360, KBI Global Investors and deVere Group to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.