Deutsche Bank rolls out four strategic income funds across Europe and Asia

Deutsche Bank's international private banking arm is offering its income-focused clients in Europe and Asia four Strategic Income Allocation (SIA) funds to complement its Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) funds.

The new funds aim to provide diversified income sources by investing in ETFs linked to fixed income, global equity, listed real estate and infrastructure indices, as well as using options for yield enhancement, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank said.

The SIA funds seek to generate income distributions while at the same time benefitting from Deutsche Bank's ‘Plus' downside risk management framework.

Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS is the fund manager for the new SIA funds which complement IPB's flagship SAA investment offering, introduced just over a year ago.

The SAA funds have total assets under management over 3.5 billion euros as at June 11, 2021.

Alessandro Caironi, head of advisory and sales, International Private Bank, Deutsche Bank said: "With the launch of the SIA funds, we are pleased to offer our clients a contemporary, income-oriented proposition."

He added: "In today's current economic climate of low and negative interest rates, this solution offers investors the opportunity to invest in a product that is focused on pursuing consistent, long-term market-oriented returns."

"Our new SIA Plus funds use our highly-regarded SAA strategy with the aim to deliver income from multiple sources," said Christian Nolting, global chief investment officer and head of CIO & investment solutions.

"Clients now have the opportunity to benefit from a sophisticated but cost-efficient approach and the ability to combine a modern portfolio strategy with a ‘Plus': our distinctive systematic hedging strategy."

The subscription period for the SIA funds started in mid-June 2021 in selected jurisdictions in Asia and Europe.