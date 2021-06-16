Sustainable Investment Festival: KBI Global Investors to spell out its net zero approach

It's time to cut through the greenwash and navigate responsible investing's move to the mainstream, with not to be missed insights from KBI Global Investors.

International Investment's parent company Incisive Media is delighted to host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival, which is counting down to run online next week, from 22-25 June, and will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees and scheme managers.

As part of this packed agenda, International Investment is delighted to highlight the forthcoming session with KBI Global Investors, which will outline its global approach to sustainable investing and the net zero goal at 13.50 next Tuesday 22 June.

The two highly experienced speakers covering this session are KBI Global Investors' Noel O'Halloran, who is chief investment officer and David Hogarty, who is head of strategy development and senior portfolio manager.

Click here to register.

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

International Investment's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions including contributions from RL360, KBI Global Investors and deVere Group to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.