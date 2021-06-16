II UK Spotlight 2021 ezine - out now

The latest International Investment Spotlight publication - featuring an industry panel session on the UK cross-border-marketplace is out today.

Click here to view the videos and read the articles.

In this digital publication Aslam Shareef, pictured left, Director and Head of Funds at Fairway Group,

speaks with International Investment's Gary Robinson about his career to date, including what it was like starting a new role at the company in the middle of a global pandemic

He also explains how Fairway Group's funds proposition is the perfect fit for the UK cross-border marketplace

In this ezine Neil Jones, pictured right, Head of Technical Services at Canada Life International speaks

with International Investment's Gary Robinson about how Canada Life's ICan technical team provides valuable

added value to the advice community and beyond.

He also discusses the challenges that currently face the industry within the ever changing UK taxation and trusts world.

Completing the line-up on the UK Spotlight panel is Simon Pickering, Head of Insurance and Pensions at the Department of Enterprise at

the Isle of Man Government.

Pickering, pictured below left, discusses the many connections that this crown dependency in the middle of the Irish Sea has with the UK mainland.

Pickering, who is seen in the video filmed at some stunning locations on the Isle of Man, explains some of the reasons that the jurisdiction is changing to adapt to the evolving needs of the international financial services world in 2021 and beyond.