Bank of Singapore hires UBS veteran as global wealth planning head

Bank of Singapore has named Paul Chua as its global head of wealth planning to start on 28 June this year.

Singapore-based Chua, who was previously UBS's head of wealth planning at the sovereign city-state will report to global head of products Lim Leong Guan.

Chua succeeds Tariq Salem who will stay on with the bank to focus exclusively on his role as head of structured solutions group.

Chua is known as an industry veteran who extends a personal touch when dealing with clients."

Chua has over 30 years of tax and wealth planning experience in advising ultra-high net worth and multi-generational families on the structuring of their estate, succession, and wealth transfer strategies.

He was most recently with UBS where he spent 19 years, latterly as Singapore head of wealth planning.

Lim, who was also previously at UBS, said: "Aside from exemplary leadership qualities, Chua is known as an industry veteran who extends a personal touch when dealing with clients. We are confident that he will be a key addition to our wealth planning team to help develop deeper and more meaningful relationships with our clients."

Subscribe to International Investment's free newsletter