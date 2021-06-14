OMW platform finally rebrands to Quilter

Quilter's adviser platform Old Mutual Wealth has rebranded to match its parent company after a long and expensive re-platforming project.

The adviser platform now shares its name with the overall parent company, Quilter, alongside its multi-asset business Quilter Investors, which was given that name in 2018, and Quilter Financial Planning, named so in 2019.

The Quilter brand originated with the firm's discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot and followed the firm's separation from Old Mutual in June 2018 with its subsequent London and Johannesburg stock exchange listings.

The change in name from the adviser platform follows a re-platforming project that cost more than half a billion pounds, which completed in February earlier this year.

The platform originally spent more than £300m in preparing to shift to IFDS technology before that work was scrapped. It eventually moved to FNZ, which also provides the underlying technology for rivals including Aviva, James Hay, Embark and Standard Life.

Quilter said it was waiting until the project was finished to complete the rebrand. The re-platforming move was initially lined up to complete at the end of 2016, more than four years ago.

CEO of the Quilter platform and Quilter Investors Steven Levin (pictured) said: "The rebranding of Old Mutual Wealth to Quilter means all our businesses now harness the strength of the Quilter brand, which already has substantial recognition in the UK thanks to Quilter Cheviot.

"We are incredibly proud of the heritage of the Quilter platform as a market innovator, with a passion for supporting advisers and customers. It is a business which has shaped the modern platform market in the UK and following our recent technology upgrade, we are reigniting that culture of innovation as Quilter."

