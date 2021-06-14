EFAMA elects Candriam CEO as president

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, CEO of Candriam, has been named president of EFAMA for a two-year term, with Peter Branner (APG Asset Management) and Joseph Pinto (Natixis IM) elected as vice-presidents.

Abou-Jaoudé (pictured) is the CEO of Candriam, a position he has held since 2007, and he also serves as chairman of New York Life Investments International. Abou-Jaoudé has over 30 years of experience in the investment management industry and has held various investment leadership roles including fund manager and chief investment officer.

Peter Branner, chief investment officer, is member of the management board of APG Asset Management in the Netherlands. He is responsible for the overall investment operations and optimisation of long-term responsible investments in line with the APG strategy. He has held several management roles at asset management companies over the past 30 years, including at Scandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Fortis Investments and Ikano Funds.

Joseph Pinto has been Natixis Investment Managers' global chief operating officer since January 2020,where he oversees international business operations, IT, Digital, as well as Natixis IM Solutions. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at AXA Investment Managers, serving as COO since 2014. He previously had served as deputy CEO of Banque Privée Fideuram Wargny.

Abou-Jaoudé said: "I am honoured to represent Europe's investment management industry, which manages €27trn of assets, as EFAMA president. While our industry remains vital to investors in achieving their financial goals, we also now have a critical part to play in encouraging a more sustainable and inclusive future.

"As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of this organisation's work on behalf of our industry could not be more pressing. There is much to do and helping Europe to transition into a low carbon economy and build back better will be a top priority of mine. I look forward to working with the team and board of directors in steering the efforts of EFAMA and maximising its positive contribution at both the European and international level."

Abou-Jaoudé takes over from Nicolas Calcoen, deputy general manager of Amundi and an EFAMA Board member since 2012.