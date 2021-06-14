Holborn Assets powers global hub in Cyprus with new licences

Holborn's second office in Cyprus is set to become the Dubai-headquartered international financial advisory group's global administrative, compliance, marketing, IT and client relations centre.

The establishment of offices in Limassol coincides with Holborn's acquisition of a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence, and it is now also fully MiFID-compliant.

Holborn's Limassol office has a team of 49, 20 of whom are fully qualified independent financial advisers.

The new team has already leveraged its CIF licence and MiFID compliance, in conjunction with its existing IDD licence, to reach terms with Lombard International Assurance's European practice.

"This new office will deepen our ability to operate and expand across the European region while increasing the depth and range of advice that we provide clients," said Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets, which opened its first Cyprus office in Paphos in 2018, already assists many of the island's tens of thousands of British nationals manage their finances while "preparing for a range of possible outcomes in different areas of their financial life following Brexit and in line with evolving European regulation," said Parker.

Holborn's CIF license and MiFID capability now "also equip us to offer the cross-border investment services so critical to expatriates", he added.

Including the two offices in Cyprus, Holborn now has offices across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Australia. "Our global complement of 234 independent financial advisors deliver top quality, globally-compliant services locally to clients in Dubai, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Spain and Cyprus," said Parker.

He further said Holborn's latest office in Limassol, Cyprus, demonstrated "our commitment to delivering best-in-class, fully-compliant financial advisory services through qualified advisers able to work on the ground with clients regardless of where they find themselves or which jurisdictions they seek to access or operate across."

