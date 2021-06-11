AllianzGI's global CIO of equity to retire at year end

AllianzGI's global CIO of equity Steve Berexa is to retire at the end of 2021, and will be replaced by Virginie Maisonneuve who joins the firm this week.

Maisonneuve (pictured), who will be based in London after moving back from Singapore this coming autumn, will assume the title of asset class lead and CIO for equity. She will report to AllianzGI's global head of investments Deborah Zurkow.

Prior to joining AllianzGI, Maisonneuve has held CIO and portfolio management roles across several companies including Eastspring, Pimco, Schroders, State Street Research and Martin Currie, over a career spanning more than three decades.

Meanwhile, Berexa, who has been global CIO of equity at AllianzGI since 2015, will remain at the firm until the end of the year in order to assure smooth succession planning.

Global head of investments Zurkow said: "When it came to finding a successor to Steve, we sought someone of the highest calibre to ensure that our investment capability and offering develops ahead of the market.

"Virginie fits the bill perfectly: her breadth of experience, record of highly relevant innovation and global, forward-looking outlook means she is strongly positioned to help us in the development of our client offering - in equity but also as part of the leadership team of the firm."