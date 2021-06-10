International Investment appoints new editor

Battersby (pictured) succeeds Christopher Copper-Ind, who left earlier this year to pursue a media career in Paris. He has been acting as interim editor since April.

International Investment, the leading global title for investment professionals, has appointed Mark Battersby as its new editor.

Battersby is a highly-experienced financial journalist with more than 30 years of experience on a range of UK-based investment and other financial titles, including a six-year stint as editor of International Adviser and five years as editor of New Model Adviser.

I'm delighted to be joining International Investment and developing the editorial coverage of a beat I know very well!"

He has also made numerous TV and radio appearances in his various roles.

Adrian Barrick, group editorial director of II's publisher Incisive Media, said: "I am delighted that Mark is joining us as editor. We know from our research that II is highly-valued as a news and information source by international IFAs and wealth management professionals serving the expatriate and cross-border clients.

Under Mark's leadership I am sure that we make the site even more indispensable and build on our successful programme of videos and events. He has vast experience of writing and broadcasting for the industry and he's fizzing with ideas to take II to the next level."

II's commercial director Gary Robinson said: 'Having worked with Mark across the last couple of months as interim editor, I am really pleased to now see him join the II team full-time. I am excited for the projects that we will work together on in the future. His excellent writing skills and knowledge of international financial services will be a fantastic asset for us going forward."

