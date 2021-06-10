Jersey regulator names new director of enforcement

Long-standing Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) investigator Kerry Petulla has been appointed as its new director of enforcement.

Petulla, who has already worked around 15 years at the JFSC, will lead the enforcement team, investigating and, where appropriate, taking action against businesses and individuals which do not comply with regulatory and legal requirements.

She will also be a member of the regulator's executive leadership team.

Petulla first joined the JFSC in June 2007 and has been involved in a number of serious and complex enforcement investigations. She has been acting as director of enforcement since June 2020.

Before joining the JFSC, Kerry spent eight years serving as a police detective, specialising in financial crime investigation with the States of Jersey Police's Joint Financial Crimes Unit.

Her appointment means the JFSC's executive team has an equal ratio of male to female directors.

JFSC director general Martin Moloney said: ‘After working with Kerry for the past two years, and specifically for the last 12 months since she's been leading the enforcement division, I could not be more delighted that she has accepted the position of director of enforcement.

‘Kerry is highly regarded in Jersey, having dedicated her career to serving and protecting the Island. Her well-established relationships, experience and knowledge are a huge asset to the JFSC and to Jersey's fight against financial crime.'

Petulla added: ‘I've been committed to the JFSC and its purpose for nearly 15 years. As director of enforcement, I'll focus that commitment on ensuring we continue to embark on fair and reasonable investigations and apply credible deterrents.

"I see early engagement with financial services businesses as a key component of ensuring positive outcomes for the Island's industry and maintaining Jersey's reputation as a leading international finance centre."

