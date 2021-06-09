Pinsent Masons launches tax practice in Spain

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has hired Gonzalo Gil Suarez in Madrid to lead the firm's tax law practice in Spain.

With extensive experience in strategic tax structuring, he joins from Herbert Smith Freehills' tax team in Madrid.

He has advised major sovereign wealth and private equity funds, financial institutions, investment banks and large companies in M&A transactions, investments and financings particularly across the real estate, energy and healthcare sectors.

The hire is another example of the firm's continued focus on its expansion in Spain, Pinsent Masons said.

In May the firm welcomed Samuel Gonzalez to lead its employment offering, and in April Miguel Nieto joined to focus on the transport and mobility market.

Diego Lozano, managing partner of Pinsent Masons' Madrid office, said, "Gonzalo's arrival increases our ability to offer our clients a full range of legal services in Spain. With established corporate, finance, litigation, technology and public law teams, together with the recent opening of the employment practice and now the tax one, we can provide our clients with comprehensive advice across our key sectors".

Gonzalo Gil, said, "I am looking forward to this new and exciting challenge supporting the firm's clients in their tax needs both in Spain and globally. A key focus will be helping our clients navigate the profound tax reform that the Spanish government is working on for 2022, which is expected to impact many sectors."