DeVere ramps up hiring spree with young workers 'more than ready' to get to the office

DeVere has already extended a six-month investment and hiring campaign to find the next generation of wealth management professionals from "a growing talent pool of young people" who are "more than ready to return to the office", says James Green, deVere Group's divisional manager for Europe.

It also follows deVere Europe forecast that demand for financial advice in Europe will increase by more than 20% this year as its assets under management (AUM) surpassed £1bn for the first time in March this year.

Green said: "We committed to a six-month investment and hiring campaign earlier this year in order to meet soaring client demand across Europe for specialist financial advice and fintech solutions.

"As we welcome a further intake of interns this week on a full-time contract, we've made the decision to extend the investment and hiring spree to 12 months to tap into the growing talent pool of young people who are seeking a highly rewarding career."

He added: "Following a year and a half of stifled career opportunities due to the pandemic, there's a huge pent-up appetite amongst this cohort of ambitious young people to fast-track to the next step and carve out a successful career in an internationally expanding sector. Our next intake in September is already oversubscribed.

"They are more than ready to return to the office. They know and value that this is the best way to get to know colleagues and mentors, study for formal industry qualifications, undertake spontaneous meetings, and learn the culture of an organisation - all of which are critical for career development."

The interns will spend part of the year in London "learning whilst earning" and will then have the choice to spend three months in one of deVere's office hubs in Spain, Portugal or Italy. After 12 months, the most successful interns will begin a full-time career with deVere.

Green says the investment and hiring campaign will help secure new talent and fill the impending financial adviser gap.

"With demand for sound, independent financial advice growing around the world, the baby boomer generation now in or heading into retirement, fintech advances, and with many existing advisers exiting the industry due to the pressures of increasing regulation and /or retiring, there is a pressing need for the sector to step-up and to train and recruit the next generation of wealth management professionals to fill the impending adviser shortfall," he said.

"We're keeping pace with a growing sector and securing new talent to meet the evolving needs and wants of clients."

He concluded: "Due to the market at the moment we have been super selective with who we have brought in."