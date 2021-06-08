Many of world's biggest financial news websites crash

Multiple websites operated by news outlets including Bloomberg, the Financial Times and the New York Times were down across the world this morning, according to widespread media reports today (8 June).

Reddit, the Guardian, the Independent and the UK government website was also down.

Affected websites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".

Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites.