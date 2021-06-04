HSBC to reopen Hong Kong office to all staff

HSBC, which employs more than 20,000 people in the city, plans to reopen its offices to all employees in Hong Kong beginning on Monday 7 June, the South China Morning Post reported today (4 June).

Employees will be able to return to their desks subject to seating capacity plans in individual departments, the bank said in an internal memo seen by the South China Morning Post.

Like many of its rivals, the London-headquartered lender has only allowed 50% capacity in terms of office staffing in Hong Kong for more than a year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March this year HSBC re-opened its main office in Hong Kong but in a memo, it advised that only critical staff should come into any of its premises, with staff required to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters apart and wear masks at all times.