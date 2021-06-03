Mirabaud hires CEO for European wealth management platform

Mirabaud Group has appointed Jeff Mouton as chief executive of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA.

Mouton will be responsible for overseeing the activities of the Mirabaud Group's European platform, and will report directly to Nicolas Mirabaud, managing partner of Mirabaud and chairman of the board of directors of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA (Luxembourg).

Mirabaud said: "We are delighted to welcome Jeff Mouton, a highly qualified wealth management professional with 30 years of experience in the Luxembourg financial services industry. We are thus continuing our strategy of developing key European markets from our Luxembourg office.

He added: "We have also recently recruited a new CEO for our UK office and welcomed new talent to our wealth man­agement teams to bolster our excellent service platforms and high value-added products for a demanding European client base."

Mouton succeeds Raphaël Spahr, director of wealth management at Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA since 2013. Spahr will remain with the business, heading a team dedicated to the development of wealth man­agement at Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA.

Mouton joins a team of professionals based in Luxembourg and in Mirabaud's various European offices.

Mouton said: "I am delighted to be joining a 200-year-old banking institution with a unique heritage and entrepreneurial culture.

"Mirabaud combines the qualities of a major international bank with a recognised boutique approach to wealth management. As head of this European platform, my role will be to ensure the full range of our services are aligned with the level of excellence we wish to offer to all our clients."

Prior to joining Mirabaud, Mouton held senior management positions at international institutions such as Julius Baer and Pictet.

Through his experience in Swiss groups, in roles at the intersection of Switzerland and the European Union, he brings considerable expertise in cross-border elements and wealth manage­ment, which he will make available to private clients, independent wealth managers and the Mirabaud Group's European platform.

Mouton is a 50-year-old Luxembourg citizen who speaks Luxembourgish, English, German and French.