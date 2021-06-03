Lombard Odier names new head of France office

Geneva-based wealth manager Bank Lombard Odier has named Edouard de Saint Pierre to lead its office in France.

He replaces Joëlle Pacteau, who is moving to a new role within the group.

As Lombard Odier celebrates two decades in France, Edouard de Saint-Pierre will focus on accelerating growth in the client base, with a particular emphasis on technology and digital entrepreneurs, international families and millennials.

We are confident that Edouard's knowledge of the private banking sector and his expertise in meeting client needs, particularly among the new generation, will boost growth in a market where there are many entrepreneurial 'pearls' to be acquired, particularly in the technology and innovation spheres."

He will be supported by a team of wealth managers, wealth planners and investment experts.

Edouard de Saint Pierre joined Lombard Odier in 2018 following a 12-year career at UBS and JP Morgan, which included spells in Geneva, Zurich and London.

He has since held various strategic positions within the COO Office of Lombard Odier's Private Client business,leading large-scale projects related to the development of sales activities, operational efficiencies and the digital transformation.

Frédéric Rochat, managing partner of the Lombard Odier Group and co-head of the private client division, said:"Our growth in France over the past 20 years reflects our long-term commitment to this strategic market.

"We are confident that Edouard's knowledge of the private banking sector and his expertise in meeting client needs, particularly among the new generation, will boost growth in a market where there are many entrepreneurial 'pearls' to be acquired, particularly in the technology and innovation spheres."

The Lombard Odier Group has been active in France, through its three business lines - private banking, asset management, and technology for banking - since 2001.

Lombard Odier said it had doubled its workforce in France over the last five years, as part of its ongoing drive to strengthen its presence in the country and build a portfolio of clients with high added value.

The office has enjoyed strong organic growth, offering advisory and global, multi-jurisdictional asset allocation services focussed on sustainable investing.

Edouard de Saint Pierre said: "I am delighted to be joining Lombard Odier France, which is recognised for the tremendous quality of its teams, its innovative investment offering and its wealth planning solutions tailored to private clients' individual needs. I firmly believe that the unique combination of the firm's values, its independence and its sustainable investment and technology innovations add genuine value for our clients over the long term."