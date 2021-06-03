People moves: Rathbones, Lombard Odier, Redington, Amundi, IFGL, Mirabaud

Rathbone Investment Management

Rathbone Investment Management has appointed Scott Lothian as an investment director in Edinburgh.

He has over 20 years' experience in financial services previously working at Brooks Macdonald from 2010 as a senior investment director and head of Brooks Macdonald AIM Portfolio Service. Prior to that he worked at Adam & Company Investment Management Ltd as a senior investment manager.

Simon Dewar, Regional Director of Rathbones in Edinburgh, said: "Given his extensive experience, he will be a valuable addition to the team in Edinburgh and will further bolster our investment team in Scotland while also helping to expand the depth and reach of Rathbones' well-respected Specialist Tax Portfolio Service. It is encouraging that we continue to attract talent such as Scott who recognise the quality of our proposition."

Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier has named Edouard de Saint Pierre to lead the Geneva-based private bank's office in France. He replaces Joëlle Pacteau, who is moving to a new role within the group.

De Saint-Pierre will focus on accelerating growth in the client base, with a particular emphasis on technology and digital entrepreneurs, international families and Millennials.

He joined Lombard Odier in 2018 following a 12-year career at UBS and JP Morgan, which included spells in Geneva, Zurich and London.

Redington

Redington has today announced the appointment of two highly experienced and specialist sustainable investment hires, Paul Lee and Anastasia Guha, as it continues to evolve and integrate RI into its proposition and grow its presence across new channels and regions.

Lee was head of Corporate Governance - Stewardship at Aberdeen Asset Management between 2015 and 2018 and joins Redington having been an independent consultant for the last three years.

Guha is a sustainable investment specialist with 15 years' experience and joins from the PRI, where she was the Director for Northern Europe & Middle East and Africa. Within this role, she had responsibility for signatory strategy development as well as acting as a trusted adviser to over 150 asset owners across the region, in areas such as ESG integration practices, regulatory reporting and measurement, as well as corporate and policy engagement.

David Bennett, Managing Director and Chair of Investment Strategy Committee, Redington, commented: "Both Anastasia and Paul are highly respected throughout the industry, acting as trusted advisers to regulators and companies alike. Their experience in developing, implementing and communicating effective sustainable investment and stewardship strategies will be invaluable as we work with our clients and the broader investment community to create a more sustainable future for all.

Amundi

Kerry Ching has been hired as Chief Executive Officer of Amundi in Hong Kong.

Her most recent role prior to joining Amundi was Managing Director at AMP Capital Asia Limited from 2012 to 2019 where she was responsible for business development.

Before this, Kerry held a number of leadership roles in various global asset managers from 1999 - 2012. She was Country Head at FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Chief Executive Officer at Invesco Hong Kong Limited.

Ogier

BVI Banking and Finance specialist Christian Burns-Di Lauro has become a partner at Ogier.

Christian, who joined Ogier in 2014, has worked in Ogier's BVI, Cayman and Jersey offices and is currently the only specialist BVI Banking and Finance partner based in the Channel Islands (Jersey).

As part of the international firm's Banking and Finance team he represents a wide range of financial institutions and companies on banking, finance and restructuring transactions.

Simon Schilder, who heads Ogier's BVI in Europe team, said: "Christian becomes the second full time BVI partner practising in the non-contentious areas of the wider BVI Europe team at Ogier, supplementing our other BVI Europe partners who split their practices between BVI law and the law of their home jurisdiction."

Vistra

Steven van Tuijl has become regional managing director, Continental Europe, for Vistra while also joining the Executive Committee.

He joins Vistra after 10 years at ADP, the global payroll service provider, where most recently he was the Managing Director and General Manager for ADP's Germany, Poland, and Czech Republic businesses. Prior to ADP, Steven co-developed two business practices for PageGroup in Switzerland.

"Steven's energy, vigour and experience are great additions to the Vistra leadership team" said Alan Brown, CEO, Vistra. "….as is his cultural awareness of all our big European businesses, given that he has lived in three of these markets and worked extensively in a fourth.

"We are both a people and a technology business, which needs to be constantly focused on providing great service to our clients. This is a great opportunity for Steven to make a difference in a business that is wide open to change."



IFGL

Chartered accountant Jenny Trimble has joined IFGL as head of group internal audit based at IFGL's headquarters in the Isle of Man.

With 17 years' experience in professional and financial services, she comes from KPMG where she was an audit and advisory director.

Trimble takes over from David Wigg, who is leaving the company after seven years.

They will both work together to facilitate an orderly handover and continuity, the company said.

Mike Crellin, IFGL managing director, said: "It's great to have Jenny join us, and her knowledge and experience will be a very positive addition to the Group.

"I also wish to thank David for his contribution to what is a vital part of our governance structure over the years as we have developed and grown so much."

Mirabaud

Mirabaud Group has appointed Jeff Mouton as CEO of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA.

Based in Luxembourg, Mouton will be responsible for overseeing the activities of the Mirabaud Group's European platform. He will report directly to Nicolas Mirabaud, managing partner of Mirabaud and chairman of the board of directors of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA (Luxembourg).

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff Mouton, a highly qualified wealth management professional with 30 years of experience in the

Luxembourg financial services industry," said Mirabaud. "We are thus continuing our strategy of developing key European markets from our Luxembourg office.

Mouton succeeds Raphaël Spahr, director of wealth management at Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA since 2013. Spahr will remain with the business, heading a team dedicated to the development of wealth man¬agement at Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA.

La Financière de l'Echiquier

La Financière de l'Echiquier has appointed Alexandre Sauterel as Country Head Switzerland. He is based in Zurich.

Sauterel will report to Bettina Ducat, Chief Executive Officer of LFDE, and will be backed by Benjamin Canlorbe, Deputy Country Head. Among his tasks will be to continue expanding LFDE's AuM with wholesale and institutional clients, in particular in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, and to strengthen the brand's visibility there.

This new position is part of the acceleration of LFDE's international development strategy, the next stage of which could be the opening of an office in Zurich. LFDE's ambition is to strengthen its presence in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and to forge long-term relationships with local players. LFDE has had an office in Geneva since 2016, whose AuM currently amounts to almost 550 million Swiss francs.

Bettina Ducat, CEO of La Financière de l'Echiquier, said: "We are pleased to welcome Alexandre Sauterel, whose expertise will help us accelerate the roll-out of our development strategy. His profile and network are a perfect fit with those of Benjamin Canlorbe, who has done a great job in French-speaking Switzerland. Switzerland is without a doubt a priority financial center for LFDE for the coming years. It's a strategic market with a rich source of rare talents."