Former KPMG director joins Isle of Man-based IFGL

Chartered accountant Jenny Trimble has joined IFGL as head of group internal audit based at IFGL's headquarters in the Isle of Man.

With 17 years' experience in professional and financial services, she comes from KPMG where she was an audit and advisory director.

Trimble takes over from David Wigg, who is leaving the company after seven years.

They will both work together to facilitate an orderly handover and continuity, the company said.

Mike Crellin, IFGL managing director, said: "It's great to have Jenny join us, and her knowledge and experience will be a very positive addition to the Group.

"I also wish to thank David for his contribution to what is a vital part of our governance structure over the years as we have developed and grown so much."

At KPMG, Jenny led services provided to a portfolio of clients across various industries with a focus on insurance.

She was also previously head of people in the Isle of Man, leading all aspects of people, performance and culture.

Trimble said: "I'm excited to be joining a dynamic growing group in an industry that I know well.

"My first challenge will be to get under the skin of IFGL and really understand the current operations and future plans as well as the people and working cultures across all locations and business units.

"I look forward to combining this new knowledge with my previous experience to provide valuable new perspectives, insights and challenge while promoting the value of internal audit."

