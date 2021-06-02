Holborn Assets names heavy hitter to oversee five international offices

International financial advisory firm Holborn Assets has named Greg Miller to the role of managing partner Asia-Australia while also highlighting plans to add three further offices across the region in the next 18 months.



The firm said Miller brings 17 years' experience to the financial advisory and wealth management solutions provider and will take on the immediate oversight of the five offices across the region.



Riyad Adamou, chief commercial officer, said: ‘After an extensive search process both internal and external we are delighted to finally be able to announce Greg's appointment to the role of managing partner.

"Greg's experience and competence will be invaluable as we look to grow our presence with the addition of three further offices across the region over the next 18 months.

He added: "Our preference is always to promote from within and this internal appointment once again demonstrates the depth of calibre within the Holborn workforce."



Miller said: "To be part of the Holborn team driving the growth of the company in the coming years is such an exciting opportunity. Some of our advisors and managers in the region really are amongst the best in the industry, so it's a true pleasure to be given the opportunity to work with them."

