Amundi names Amaury d'Orsay as head of fixed income investment platform

Amaury d'Orsay has been appointed as head of fixed income investment platform at Amundi, taking over from Eric Brard who is retiring, the asset manager has announced.

Gilles Dauphiné has been named deputy head of fixed income investment platform. Both nominations become effective on 2 August.

D'Orsay joins from Credit Agricole CIB where he was global head of financial institutions sales for global markets since 2018. Prior to that he was global head of rates trading at Société Générale CIB, overseeing globally all cash and derivatives trading activities since 2008.

D'Orsay joined Société Générale in 1997 as a bond trader and then became head of euro government bond trading desks. He started his career in New York as a commodity trader within Louis Dreyfus.

Dauphiné joined Amundi in 2019 as head of euro alpha fixed income and has since taken responsibility of the insurance and credit business line in the fixed income department. He previously spent 18 years in various roles at AXA IM, most recently as global head of buy and maintain covering AXA and then non-AXA clients since 2015.

Before that, he held several roles in the solutions and pension space as head of UK LDI, head of pensions and insurance solutions. He started his career in asset management at AXA IM in 2001 on the structuring side covering fund structuring and ETF business.

First published by our sister title Investment Week