Brown Advisory expands London hub to boost international business

Brown Advisory, an independent and privately held global investment management firm, has revealed plans to grow its London office with senior hires for its UK private client and charity team against the backdrop of its international assets growing to $15bn.



The appointments of Rosanna Arikoglu and Alexander Bottenheim as portfolio managers will support the expansion of Brown Advisory's international business, which is run out of the London office and has seen client assets increase to over $15bn, of which $3bn is managed for private clients and charities.



Arikoglu joined from Smith and Williamson where she was an associate director and had spent eight years looking after a broad range of private clients and charities. She sat on the fund selection committee and was a member of the responsible investing team.



Bottenheim came on board from Stonehage Fleming Investment Management where for over 10 years, he held analyst, portfolio manager and most recently, director positions advising UHNW U.K. and international families and family offices.

Prior to this, he was a solicitor working in London and Berlin for K&L Gates, specializing in cross-border M&A transactions and capital markets.



These two hires follow another recent appointment in London of Ryan Myerberg, a Global Sustainable Fixed Income portfolio manager, who together with his former Janus Capital colleagues, Chris Diaz and Colby Stilson, will lead the development of new global sustainable fixed income strategies.



The hires made this year now take the total number of London-based colleagues to 60,

Logie Fitzwilliams, head of international business and global head of sales at Brown Advisory, said: "As our client base grows we will continue to look for talented investment managers like Rosanna and Alexander who bring strong investment acumen and enable us to maintain the highest level of service for our clients."



Brown Advisory said it was seeing increasing numbers of clients choosing to embrace sustainable investing principles across their portfolios.

Given its history and its American roots, the firm also highlighted its expertise in looking after those with assets, residences and citizenship in multiple countries, and supports many US-connected individuals and families.



Quintin Ings-Chambers, head of international private clients and charities at Brown Advisory, said: "We work with a wide range of private clients, each of whom has their own unique investment goals, and have always taken a highly customised approach to portfolio construction to ensure their objectives are met.

"We are delighted to have further strengthened our team and look forward to working with Rosanna and Alexander who will support our bespoke offering and ensure we continue to help our clients meet their evolving long-term investment goals."