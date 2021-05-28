Unauthorised Caribbean firm Global Solution targets UK

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has issued an alert about a Dominica-based firm which may be providing financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation.

The FCA said in a warning statement on 27 May that Global Solution, Ground Solutions Limited, Cnr and Church Street, PO Box 2290, Roseau, Dominica, was "targeting people in the UK" without authorisation.

"You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong", it said.

This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK."

The FCA also said to be aware that some firms may give out other details or change their contact details over time to new email addresses, telephone numbers or physical addresses.

Further details set out by the regulator below:

Telephone: 02080970042, 02078831019, 02084220900, 02080976181, 02033180309, 02080972734, 02080972733

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://global-solution.io/