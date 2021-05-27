Zadig AM replaces co-manager to shake up Oyster Europe fund

Zadig Asset Management has named Luc Pez as co-manager of the €186.1m Oyster Sustainable Europe Fund in a bid to add a "competitive edge" in ESG investing.

Working with Louis Larère who is already co-fund manager, he will replace Adrian Vlad who was appointed last year.

Vlad will pursue opportunities outside of Zadig AM, the group said.

The appointment of Luc as sustainability specialist within a generalist research team at Zadig Asset Management shows our commitment to developing and strengthening our SRI offering going forward."

Zadig AM expects the appointment of Pez will boost the fund's "competitive edge" as Pez's expertise in ESG investing will allow them tap into sectors such as mining, energy and basic resources.

Pez previously worked with Zadig AM on research and SRI-focused projects as part of his consulting and research company, Rare Earth Advisory.

His company offered consulting, research and strategic advisory services on ESG issues, the supply of critical materials, recycling and technological arbitrations linked to the mass adoption of renewable energies and electric vehicles.

He has more than 20 years' experience in finance and worked as a basic resources analyst with Exane BNP Paribas, Oddo Securities and SG Securities.

In addition, he has a degree from Paris-Dauphine University and is a certified ESG analyst.

IM Global Partner acquired the fund in February 2019 and delegated management to Zadig AM in June 2020.

Pierre Philippon, director of Zadig AM, said: "The appointment of Luc as sustainability specialist within a generalist research team at Zadig Asset Management shows our commitment to developing and strengthening our SRI offering going forward.

"We hired two senior generalist PMs last year, Francesco Rustici and Vincent Steenman, so Adrian's departure does not impact our research resources," he added.

Philippe Uzan, CIO Asset Management of iM Global Partner, added: "We are delighted to have a fund manager with such an interesting background in sustainable investing and ecological projects and we're sure this will benefit investors in the Oyster Sustainable Europe fund. His appointment brings the number of portfolio managers and analysts at Zadig to seven with on average twenty years of experience."

The fund returned 9.2% in 2020, according to its factsheet.