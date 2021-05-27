People Moves: Close Brothers AM, LGL, JTC, iM Global Partner, KPMG, Carey Olsen

Close Brothers Asset Management

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed Tristan Robinson as investment director, to support the growth of its investment management service for high net worth (HNW) clients in the North West.

He joins CBAM from Brown Shipley, where he spent nine years as a client director in Manchester, running a diverse range of portfolios for private individuals, charities, and family trusts.

In his new role, Robinson will join the existing HNW team based in Manchester, working closely with the research team, investment analysts, advisers and other investment directors.

Martin Andrew, chief executive of Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "In uncertain market conditions, clients need expertise and experience to put their minds at ease. Tristan brings an extensive skill-set in establishing new business opportunities as well as building and developing client portfolios."

LGL Group

LGL Group has appointed Mike Newton as managing director to oversee the strategic growth and operations of its Jersey business.

Newton was previously global head of client operations at Crestbridge where he was tasked with delivering operational transformation during a period of growth.

Before this, he held senior roles as a senior vice president at State Street and managing director at EQT, the global private equity and venture capital investment organisation.

Chief commercial officer Zena Couppey said: " Mike joins us at a pivotal point in our evolution as a business and will bring vital experience as we enhance our operational platform and capabilities. Mike brings a wealth of private equity and venture experience which will strengthen our alternatives offering across our multi-jurisdictional offices."

JTC

JTC has continued to bolster its proposition in the US and wider Americas markets with the appointment of Marcel Imery as director of business development.

Based in JTC's New York office, Imery provides structuring services to JTC's private and corporate clients, with a particular remit to help drive growth across the US and Latin American (LatAm) markets.

Imery previously co-founded and co-manged a top-tier law firm in Venezuela, which merged in 2019 to create the largest law firm in the country. He has particular expertise in advising LatAm families and business owners with corporate holding and asset protection structures.

Marina Cristiani, head of JTC's New York office, said: "The US and the wider Americas is a key growth market for us. With Latin America continuing to operate in a persistently challenging and complex environment, our expertise in the region means we are seeing rising demand for high quality cross-border structuring as clients seek out our sophisticated support.

"With Marcel's experience in both the US and LatAm markets and his expertise and knowledge as an attorney in the international private client and corporate space, he will undoubtedly play a vital role in enabling us to realise our Americas growth strategy."

iM Global Partner

iM Global Partner has appointed Alexandra Nallet as managing director - group chief compliance officer.

With 27 years' experience in investment banking, private equity, and asset management in the compliance fields,

Nallet will oversee the compliance function of iM Global Partner's asset management activity at a global level.

She was previously global head of compliance - US chief compliance officer for Candriam.

Philippe Couvrecelle, CEO and founder at iM Global Partner, says "With her long experience in international compliance, we are confident Alexandra will be a major support for the growth of our Group."

KPMG

KPMG has announced a number of promotions across the audit, tax and advisory teams in its Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man offices.

Multiple promotions have been awarded across the firm after the three businesses merged into KPMG in the Crown Dependencies earlier this year.

In Guernsey, Matthew Thomas has been promoted to senior manager, shifting his focus to international and corporate tax advisory services, particularly in the funds area.

Also in the Guernsey office, Joseph Milward has been promoted to associate manager following his contributions to the tax practice, particularly in the Family Office and Private Client space.

John Riva, head of tax for the Crown Dependencies, said: "This series of mid-year promotions are first and foremost fantastic and well deserved achievements for each individual but in addition, they will position the firm well to pursue, achieve and service the growth we are seeking as part of one Crown Dependencies firm."

Carey Olsen

Carey Olsen has strengthened its dispute resolution and litigation, and trusts and private wealth teams in Guernsey with the appointments of associates Sarah Kett, Acsah Nel and Shumona Neswar.

Kett and Nel have recently joined the dispute resolution and litigation team, which is already the largest in Guernsey.



Kett, who trained at the Manchester office of Clarke Willmott LLP before joining Carey Olsen, advises local and international clients on a range of matters including corporate and company law disputes, trust disputes, employment law, intellectual property and commercial litigation.

Nel specialises in a wide range of contentious and non-contentious aspects of corporate and company law, including contractual disputes. Prior to joining Carey Olsen, she practised with Norton Rose Fulbright in South Africa, and acted for the National Department of Health in South Africa in defending medical malpractice claims and advising on various aspect of healthcare regulation.

Neswar, who previously worked in the private client team at Knights in the UK, joined the Guernsey trusts and private wealth team earlier this year. She advises trustees and high net-worth individuals on a wide range of trust and private wealth matters, with a particular focus on wills, trusts and estate planning.

Russell Clark, Guernsey managing partner and head of Carey Olsen's trusts and private wealth team in the island, said: "Sarah, Acsah and Shumona are three very strong additions to our Guernsey office. Their appointments reflect the continued growth of both our dispute resolution and litigation, and trusts and private wealth teams, and are likely to be followed by further new arrivals in the coming months in response to increasing client demand."