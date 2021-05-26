GAM opens Singapore office with former Templeton head for Asia push

Swiss-headquartered asset manager GAM has hired former Templeton Asset Management's head of wholesale for Southeast Asia Terence Bong to coincide with the opening of its new Singapore office in a key "strategic step" to expand in the region.

Bong will lead client activities for Singapore and the South East Asia region and also head GAM's Singapore office, reporting to Rossen Djounov, Head of APAC.

Gam said Bong's appointment and the establishment of an office in Singapore "underscores the importance of the Asia-Pacific region, where GAM has an established client base, as a strategic growth market for the firm".

It has existing offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney across the region.

At Templeton Asset Management, Bong was responsible for distribution to private banks, independent financial advisers, insurance companies and consumer banks across Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Prior to Templeton, he was head of intermediary business development for three years at Nikko Asset Management Asia and he also held roles at Schroder Investment Management, Aviva and Citibank Singapore.

Djounov said: "We are excited to welcome Terence to GAM, who brings deep experience of Singapore and the South East Asia region. His appointment underscores our commitment to providing the best service to our clients and to providing them with investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking to protect and enhance their financial future."

Peter Sanderson, Group CEO, said: "The establishment of an office in Singapore, together with Terence's appointment, represents an important strategic step for the firm. We are planning to grow our business in Asia, including by responding to growing client demand for sustainable solutions in the region."