Aviva Singlife hires heavy hitter DBS veteran as CEO

Pearlyn Phau Yee Meng is to join Singapore's Aviva Singlife as executive director and group chief executive, following completion of the November 2020 Singlife merger with Aviva Singapore which was one of the region's largest insurance deals valued at S$3.2bn.

Her appointment, subject to regulatory approval, will be effective on 18 August 2021.

The scheme of transfer which will combine the two entities, has been approved by the MAS. It is now subject to the approval of Singapore courts and is expected to complete later this year.

Current chief executive of Aviva Singapore Nishit Majmudar will step down from his executive and board roles and become a senior adviser to the board.

Walter de Oude, who has acted as group chief executive prior to Pearlyn's appointment, will continue on the board as deputy chairman of Aviva Singlife Holdings.

Described as a veteran in the financial services industry, Pearlyn, a Singaporean, is currently group head of consumer products, marketing and ecosystem partnerships.

She was also deputy group head of consumer banking & wealth management and also spent four years in Hong Kong as head of consumer banking & wealth management, DBS Bank Hong Kong.

Ray Ferguson, chairman, Aviva Singlife Holdings said, "We are delighted that we have been able to attract someone of Pearlyn's calibre to lead our Group in Singapore and beyond.

Pearlyn brings to Aviva Singlife her deep knowledge across a wide spectrum of financial products and services. She is a strong leader with a digital mind-set and a demonstrable track record in transformation strategies and operational execution."

Ferguson added: "Nishit has ably led Aviva Singapore for the past eight years and has been instrumental in building Aviva into one of the leading insurers in Singapore, serving 1.5 million customers. The Board looks forward to his continued involvement as a Senior Advisor."