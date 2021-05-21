UK rich list reveals Peter Hargreaves is worth £2.4bn in pandemic year

The well-known and long established Sunday Times UK Rich List published today (21 May) reveals a cluster of names from the world of finance in the top 100 of 250, including Peter Hargreaves, Leonie Schroder and family, Richard Branson and family and the Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family.

The combined wealth of all the billionaires is £597.269bn, up £106.582bn, or 21.7%.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Rich List said: "The global pandemic created lucrative opportunities for many online retailers, social networking apps and computer games tycoons."

The fact many of the super-rich grew so much wealthier at a time when thousands of us have buried loved ones and millions of us worried for our livelihoods makes this a very unsettling boom."

Peter Hargreaves, founder of Hargeaves Lansdown, (pictured left above) saw his assets rise by £10m to £2.41bn which placed him in 69th position, up from 58th last year.

Leonie Schroder & Family grew their fortune by chunky £1.236bn to £5.215bn, staying at 35th place year on year.

Richard Branson and Family increased their total by £165m to reach £3.79bn, falling five places to 45th position.

The UK's richest person is Len Blavantnik - with his wealth increasing by £7.2bn this year to £23bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

A dual UK-US citizen, he was born in Ukraine and his company owns most of Warner Music as well as interests in real estate, chemicals and telecoms. He also has his own philanthropic foundation.

Footballer Marcus Rashford tops Giving List having raised or donated more than 125% of his own wealth.

The Sunday Times said its list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. It excludes bank accounts.