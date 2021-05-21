HSBC creates top role for former UBS exec to spearhead Swiss family office

HSBC Private Bank has hired Laura Geiger-Pancera as director of its Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) Family Office to head the single family office division in Switzerland, after two decades with UBS.

Based in Zurich in a newly created role, Geiger-Pancera will report to Tom Cerboni, head of UHNW at HSBC Switzerland.

She will be responsible for further improving HSBC's family office offering in Switzerland.

Geiger-Pancera previously led the Global UHNW Client Strategy Office at UBS, where she identified global business opportunities, led change and supported execution through its Global Wealth Management division.

Cerboni said: "UHNW is of fundamental importance to the Private Bank's growth strategy, and has seen impressive growth in recent times. Laura's vast experience in the UNHW space will enable us to build on our already impressive proposition and drive value for current and future clients."