Praemium CEO exits with immediate effect as Deloitte steps in

Praemium has called in independent consultants to review its international business after the sudden exit of chief executive Michael Ohanessian.

In a statement to the Australian stock exchange, Praemium said Ohanessian (pictured) would be leaving the company immediately after almost a decade in the role.

Non-executive director Anthony Wamsteker, who joined the Praemium board in November, has become interim CEO role with the board's "full confidence".

"The board has appointed Deloitte Corporate Finance to undertake a strategic review of Praemium's international business", the statement said.

Chairman Barry Lewin said the board was "appreciative" of Ohanessian's hard work and wished him well for "his future endeavours".

"During his tenure, Michael has built a solid and profitable foundation at Praemium. He leaves the business having positioned Praemium for continued strong growth, both in Australia and overseas," he said.

Ohanessian had previously survived a challenge from rebel shareholders and a previous threat when he was sacked in 2017 before being reinstated later that year.