Candriam buys a stake in French platform Iznes

Candriam, a global asset manager with extensive roots in the heart of Europe as well as offices across the UK, Middle East, Asia and the US, has become the latest business to take a stake in international investment platform Iznes.

Iznes, founded in 2017 by a consortium of French asset management companies, saw its first insurer Generali Vie and first social protection group, Groupe APICIL, take equity stakes in January 2021.

Since its operational launch in March 2019, Iznes has completed nearly €20bn of transactions as at 30 April 2021.

Fabrice Cuchet, COO of Candriam, said: "By purchasing a stake in Iznes, CANDRIAM has underscored its determination to invest in cutting-edge technologies and new operational solutions that will benefit our clients. We are also thrilled to contribute to the development of innovative solutions offered by IZNES and to support a French fintech with a promising international future."

Christophe Lepitre, CEO of Iznes added: "I am delighted to welcome Candriam as a new Iznes shareholder. The group boasts solid experience in portfolio management and international fund distribution, and its expertise will prove invaluable for our development outside France."