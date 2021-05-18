Amundi switches six credit ETFs to ESG indices

Amundi is set to transition six of its fixed income ETFs from their current indices to equivalent ESG benchmarks.

The changes are set to take place "in the coming weeks" and will cover a range of exposures including Euro corporates, USD corporates, financials and high yield credit, as well as floating rate notes.

All of the new exposures will be classified under Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Fannie Wurtz, head of ETF, indexing and smart beta at Amundi, described ESG as the "centre of all of our client conversations" and the "core of our product development".

She added: "Today, every new product is systematically considered through an ESG lens and we also continually assess the interest in transitioning to ESG exposures in line with investors' expectations."

First published by our sister title Investment Week