Jersey chief minister tells Biden to 'look closer to home' on global tax plan

Jersey's chief minister John Le Fondré has suggested the US president should be looking "closer to home" before attempting to impose a minimum tax on jurisdictions elsewhere in the world, in an interview with i on 16 May.

Le Fondré said: "Some people need to look closer to home before involving themselves in the tax policies of others. Take Delaware for example. Perhaps the US should look at states like Delaware before telling the rest of the world to do."

While President Biden is proposing a 21% minimum global business tax rate, talks are ongoing at the OECD on a global revamp of taxation and will also be on the agenda at the G7 finance ministers gathering in London on 4 June.

