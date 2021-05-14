Incisive Media's Sustainable Investment Festival open for registration

International Investment's parent company Incisive Media is excited to bring together a compelling line-up of asset management CEOs and senior figures from leading fund groups specialising in sustainable investing for our must-attend Sustainable Investment Festival in June.

The inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival is now open for free registration and delegates will then be able to access all the sessions over the interactive four-day online event between 22 and 25 June, and on demand.

We are excited to be giving International Investment readers the opportunity to take party this event with all aspects of the sustainability industry in one place.

The International Investment stream will take part on day one of the festival on June 22 and will feature presentations and a Q&A panel including KBI Global Investors, RL360 and deVere Group among others

Trends

Our speakers are setting the agenda when it comes to sustainable investing and they will be sharing their insights on how this important sector is evolving and the key trends to look for in the months and years ahead.

The festival is also a great opportunity to hear how leading asset managers in this space are approaching sustainable investing across their wider fund ranges, as well as taking advantage of opportunities through specific funds and strategies.

Our delegates will also have the chance to pose their questions to the asset manager CEOs and industry experts during our interactive sessions to get the inside story on the big debates gripping our sector, as well as benefit from valuable networking opportunities.

Click here to register and to see the full agenda, including more information on our keynote speakers and breakout sessions.

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter