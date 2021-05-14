Pension scam consultation on transfers is 'ill-conceived'

New UK regulations aimed at reducing pension scams will force trustees or scheme managers of occupational and personal pension schemes to meet at least one of four conditions before they act on a pension transfer request from a scheme member, the UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) set out today (14 May) in a consultation which will run until 9 June 2021.

But in quick reaction, Andy Bell, chief executive of AJ Bell, argued the consultation was ill-conceived: "Tackling financial fraud is one of the most significant challenges facing the industry today and we have campaigned tirelessly for vital reforms, including the pensions cold-calling ban.

"However, it is crucial in designing any protections for savers that the cure is not worse than the disease.

"Unfortunately, that is a real risk with the DWP's proposed reforms, which could require savers to satisfactorily answer a set of questions before they are allowed to transfer their pension unless they are moving their fund to a ‘safe destination' scheme.

"Classifying insured pension schemes as a safe destination, whilst excluding platform pensions is arbitrary. The thinking that all insured schemes are inherently safe shows the Government has forgotten the Equitable Life scandal.

Bell added: "Whether or not the ‘red' and ‘amber' flag questions are asked will be at the discretion of the provider the person is transferring away from. Whilst it is positive that firms are encouraged to use existing intelligence to decide whether to ask these questions, some firms will undoubtedly take a risk averse approach and ask them on all non-safe destination transfers.

"If providers take a blanket approach and ask these questions of all transfers to schemes not on the safe destination list, pension transfers could be pushed back into the dark ages.

"That would be ludicrous, could cause serious consumer detriment and needs to be urgently rethought."

While Andrew Tully, technical director, Canada Life said: "Pension scams are a scourge of society and it has been well documented how big the problem is. Behind the numbers are very personal stories and every one of them is saddening to hear about.

"So it makes sense to introduce further measures to protect people from scams. However, these ideas focus on the under 55 age group pre pension freedoms. There are only a few scams which affect transfers before age 55, as most people know there are only very limited circumstances where you can access your money legally pre 55."

He added: "Scammers instead target customers who are age 55 plus when people can legitimately access their funds and these measures will unfortunately do nothing to prevent that. The old adage still applies, buyer beware and if it looks too good to be true, it inevitably is. Simply walk away, delete the email or hang up if you are contacted out of the blue.

"We also have to be careful that any measures introduced don't cause undue delays in people being able to transfer their pension benefits from one scheme to another. The industry has worked hard to get transfer turnaround times down and it wouldn't be good if any new measures caused that to go into reverse."

The four conditions in the consultation are: