Skybound Wealth gains SEC federal licence for US investment advice

Skybound Wealth Management USA has received approval of its investment adviser application registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), paving the way to "provide advice across all 50 states".

It signalled specific nearer-term plans to expand its geographic presence to be closer to clients across the whole country by opening offices in New York and Dallas over the next 18 months.

Over the last year, it said the business had seen significant upgrades to the overall client proposition, expansion of existing offices in Miami and opening of a new west coast office in Henderson.

Following four years of continuous growth, becoming registered in our own right was a natural step to take."

Lyon Botha, chief executive of Skybound Wealth Management, said: "Investor protection and peace of mind are central to everything we do as a company. And following four years of continuous growth, becoming registered in our own right was a natural step to take.

He added: "We feel it's important to facilitate a strong working synergy between operations and compliance and bringing them under the same roof allows us to do just that."



In addition to being registered with the SEC, Botha said it was "important to have the highest internal standards relating to compliance and advisor training".

"We take our role as fiduciaries very seriously. As such, all Skybound Advisors are registered with the SEC and are appropriately supervised by a Chief Compliance Officer with over forty years' experience within the wealth management and investment sector."



Botha further said: "We have a number of advisors waiting in the wings to move over to the US once visa applications reopen, and we are keen to hear from advisors already in or looking to move to the US that are SEC registered."

Skybound Wealth Management is an independent financial adviser firm with offices in the UAE, Switzerland, USA and the UK.



Skybound Capital is a global wealth management business, licensed and regulated in London, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Australia and South Africa that provides a diverse and unique range of investment products for family offices, private clients, advisors and institutions.